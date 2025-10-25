My three best things to do in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble next week

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to three things to do next week in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Preston

Fancy making your own Gromit model? | Getty Images

First in Preston, a Gromit Model Making workshop is being hosted by an Aardman animator at the Harris on Thursday, October 30.

As I’m sure you know, the beloved character Gromit was created by Preston animator Nick Park and now you can learn to make your own Gromit- which you can then take home.

There are three sessions throughout the day and tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for children.

South Ribble

Samlesbury Hall is hosting a Halloween pumpkin hun. | unknown

Second, in South Rible, Samlesbury Hall is hosting a Halloween pumpkin hunt each day next week, apart from the Monday.

Wander the spooky rooms of Lancashire’s most haunted house - not forgetting the Witch’s Garret and the Ghost Room - find every pumpkin and complete the quiz to be in with the chance of winning a night’s glamping for a family of four in the Shepherds Hut Hamlet.

It’s free entry to the hall and to park but costs £1 to take part in the hunt and quiz.

Chorley

The Anderton Centre is hosting an open day | Event poster

Finally, the Anderton Centre in Chorley is opening its doors on Saturday, November 1 for what will be its second open day of the year.

The Autumn Open day is another opportunity for you to experience some of the more popular land activities that regularly get asked for at the Anderton Centre. T

here are two sessions, the first between 9:30am and 12:00pm, the second betwee 1:00pm and 3:30pm.

Tickets are £12 with all proceeds going towards the charity Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative