A woman attacked by an XL bully dog has suffered ‘horrific injuries’ but is ‘lucky to be alive’, says her brother.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the mauling in Wingrove Road, Fleetwood at around 4.45pm on Thursday (July 31).

Neighbours bravely intervened to drag the dog away and the woman, aged in her 40s, was rushed to hospital with serious bite wounds. She remains in hospital for treatment and will require a number of operations on her injured hands and arm which were shredded by the dog’s powerful jaws.

The woman’s brother said she suffered ‘horrific’ injuries and is ‘lucky to be alive’. He has given the Gazette permission to share an update on her condition with our readers.

He said: “She was in theatre till 5am, but they are hopeful they have re-attached all her nerves and stuff in her hands.

“But the dog’s crushed all her muscles and everything in her hands and they have taken skin and blood vessels from her legs to do what they have to do.

“Obviously, she’s lost lots of blood...she's in for another operation tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) and she's going to have several operations over the next couple of weeks.

“Doctors say we have to watch for blood clots and stuff. It’s horrific but she's alive and that's all I care about right now.”

Lancashire Police said the dog, a lawfully owned XL bully, was seized by officers.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.45pm yesterday (July 31) to an address in Wingrove Road, Fleetwood, to a report of a dog bite.

“The emergency services attended and found that a woman, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious dog bite injuries to her arm from an XL Bully.

“Members of the public intervened to get the dog away from the woman.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment, where she currently remains.

“The dog, a lawfully owned XL Bully, has been seized.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information, please contact 101 - log 1029 of July 31.”