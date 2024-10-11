Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxer Tommy Fury, who frequents Lancashire to visit his famous brother Tyson, has spoken out for the first time about his split with Molly-Mae Hague.

25-year-old Tommy, who first rose to prominence as a contestant on ITV’s Love Island in 2019, appeared on This Morning yesterday to promote his new book ‘Lightning Can Strike Twice’ that is now on sale.

Speaking with hosts Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley, the professional boxer was probed with questions about his shock split from 25-year-old Molly-Mae, who he met on the dating show, back in August.

When Ben said "It has been a turbulent few months. How are you?", father of one Tommy replied: “I'm feeling ok I'm feeling good. It doesn't take a genius to figure out it has been hard for me and hard times.”

Tommy Fury (L) and Molly-Mae Hague at the Misspap Launch Party on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Misspap) | Getty

In August, Molly-Mae shared a statement on Instagram explaining that the couple had split after five years together and the boxer has since been plagued with rumours he cheated on the influencer.

Asked how he had been dealing with critics following the end of his relationship, Tommy said: “Of course there have been a lot of critics, everyone will jump on the bandwagon when there's a bandwagon to jump on. I'm going to let us deal with that in private, for respect out of Molly.”

Probing further, Ben pointed out the claims that Tommy had cheated which the boxer first tried to dodge before again explaining that the exes will deal with the situation in private.

Ben Shepard then asked the boxer if he was still in love with Molly-Mae Hague to which [looking tearful] he replied: “They'll be my family until the day I die.”

Tommy’s new memoir, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life As A Fury is of course a reference to his older brother- Lancashire based Tyson Fury- who is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk again in December.

During the memoir, Manchester based Tommy addresses his and Molly’s separation in a newly added chapter. Explaining why he has addressed the subject in his book, Tommy said: "I felt freely in the book to speak so that's why I added the last chapter to keep everybody up to date, and in there I've talked about my feelings in the past two months, and it has been tough".