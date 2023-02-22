Musical siblings from Hambleton were awarded the rare silver Blue Peter badge for playing for dementia patients with their pop-up brass band
Two music-mad siblings from Hambleton were thrilled to receive a rare Blue Peter badge recognising kindness in the community, after entertaining dementia patients with their pop-up brass band.
Joshua, 9, and Jasmine, 14, both got the special silver award from their favourite TV show last week, after the producers read about their heartwarming efforts to spread the joy of music to vulnerable people over Christmas.
The musical pair joined their dad, John Squires-Evans, in a 'pop-up' brass band, where they visited the homes of vulnerable and elderly people on the Wyre. They also visited Kepplegate care home in Preesall.
Heartwarming
Jasmine, a Kirkham Grammar pupil and trombonist, said: “A lot of people get quite emotional. There were lots of people couldn't really remember their family members, but when we played they were singing along to the songs.”
‘The music was like a medicine’
The family have performed pop-up concerts for around five years, along with other members of the Over Wyre Brass Band. They even entertained the neighbours during the pandemic – playing while others were banging saucepans. But it’s only the second time for Joshua, who has played the flugelhorn since he was three.
Joshua said: "The music was like a medicine. It makes me feel warm inside because we're making people happy, and that's very special."
The two youngsters both also play in the Children's Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain - with Joshua being the third youngest ever to be accepted.
He added: “It’s very exciting. The only thing that would make it better is if we got invited onto Blue Peter.”