The people behind a Lancashire music festival have confirmed it will return to the county next year bigger than ever.

iMEP have announced that the 2025 iMEP Music Festival will take place over two days at Accrington Cricket Club's iMEP Arena on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20.

The announcement comes following the highly successful iMEP Music Festival in September of this year, which was headlined by global superstar Jess Glynne and attended by thousands.

Organisers say plans are now at an advanced stage for an even bigger and better music festival at the cricket club in 2025, with big name international acts already being booked, as well as exciting new attractions.

Tickets are set to go on sale early in 2025, with announcements on the headline and support acts set to come in January.

Thousands attended the first ever iMEP Music Festival in Accrington in September.

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "We are delighted to announce that the iMEP Music Festival will be a two-day event in 2025.

"We have listened to feedback from those who attended the 2024 festival, and our plans are even bigger and better for next year, including more international artists coming here to Accrington.

"After bringing Jess Glynne to Lancashire, we were determined to aim even higher in 2025 and we can't wait to start announcing our headline acts from January."

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "This is another large-scale event coming here to Accrington and one that will be fantastic for our local businesses and community.

"The 2024 event really put Accrington on the map and with more global stars coming to the town, it is a huge positive for the borough."

iMEP offer everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production.

Learn more about iMEP and keep up-to-date with the 2025 iMEP Music Festival via their website: https://www.imep.co.uk/