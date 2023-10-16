Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jodie Baines, 25, from Chorley, got caught in a hailstorm last Saturday afternoon on a busy Water Street beside Hillcrest Vets around 2pm when she was out with her children Aria, 1, and Theo 3. Having difficulty putting the rain cover over the pram and with her little girl crying, a guardian angel pulled up in a car and offered his umbrella to the struggling mum.

She said: “I was walking next to a busy road just before little Asda when it started hailstoning and I didn’t have a coat with me, I was struggling to put the rain cover on my pram with the wind and was getting soaked walking.

"It all happened so quick but a man stopped his car at the side of the road to get out and give me an umbrella from his boot. I think it was either a black or dark navy Skoda car this gent got out of and just said ‘here love’. I think he was in his 40s. It’s such as nice thing to do. I had tears in my eyes as no-one has ever done anything like that for me before.”

