MP Menzies calls for Cuadrilla to pack up and leave Fylde fracking site now

Cuadrilla’s planning permission for the site at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton was due to expire in April 2023.

The company has confirmed it is to ask Lancashire County Council for an extra two years to complete its work.

The company is not asking to carry out any more drilling, currently suspended under a national moratorium, but wants to take longer to vacate the well site.

The Cuadrilla fracking site at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, pictured in 2019.

Mr Menzies said: “Enough is enough, it is time for Cuadrilla to pack up and go.

“It is complete nonsense for this pretence to continue any longer.

“It is abundantly clear that fracking in Fylde is never going to happen.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

“What I want now is for that site to be cleared, for the wells to be capped and for it to be returned to countryside.

“That needs to happen as soon as possible.

“Cuadrilla’s time is up, that is the message I am sending and one which Lancashire County Council needs to send too.”

Mr Menzies has already written to Ministers asking that an order be given to permanently cap and seal the wells at Preston New Road.

He has also asked that protections be put in place to ensure the current national moratorium cannot be lifted without a vote in Parliament.

He said: “I have always taken an evidence-based approach on fracking. The industry has had 10 years to prove it can be done safely here in Fylde, time and again events have proven it cannot.

“One of the Prime Minister’s first acts on taking office was to re-instate the moratorium. It was the right decision for Fylde.

“It is now vital to ensure protections are in place, that local communities and Parliament have a say and that is what I have asked Ministers to deliver.

“It is time to shift our focus from fracking and fossil fuels to renewables and nuclear, providing clean energy and supporting jobs and skills here in Fylde.”

A Cuadrilla statement said: “Cuadrilla Bowland Ltd is applying to Lancashire County Council for planning permission to extend by 24 months the currently approved period for the completion of all works at PNR, including well decommissioning and site restoration. The currently approved period expires in April 2023.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this planning application does not seek permission for any further drilling or hydraulic fracturing operations and the site does not have planning permission for any such activities.

“Members of the public may inspect copies of the application, the plans and other documents submitted with it at Lancashire County Hall, Fishergate, Preston until December 22, 2022. Please email [email protected] to book an appointment.

“After submission to the council, the application and accompanying documents will be available at Lancashire County Council, County Hall, Fishergate, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 8XJ during office hours or via planningregister.lancashire.gov.uk/

“Anyone who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at Lancashire County Council, Development Management, PO Box 78 County Hall, Fishergate, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 8XJ by December 22, 2022.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "At present we have not received any planning application to extend the restoration dates for the site.

