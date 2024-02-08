Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Malcolm Wareing, who is 92, could not hide his tears of emotion when Edna, his wife of almost 69 years, arrived to see him at Chapel Lodge Care Home in Worsthorne, where he has been living for the past five weeks. The moment the loving couple melted into each other’s arms was caught on film by senior carer Leanne Reynolds and there were more tears when Malcolm was told that Edna, who is 89, was coming to stay with him for good.

Illness has kept the couple apart for the past three months with both of them in hospital at different times or in different hospitals. The separation for the devoted pair was heartbreaking as they have not spent a night apart in their entire marriage, except for hospital stays. Unable to continue living in their home when he was discharged, Malcolm moved into Chapel Lodge and when Edna was released from hospital she struggled on her own at home.

The moving moment Burnley couple Malcolm and Edna Wareing were reunited for the first time after three months apart

The couple’s daughter, Janice Heys, said: “She was missing my dad so much, they needed to be together so it was agreed my mum would also move to Chapel Lodge. My dad had no idea mum was coming and staff had to keep him hidden away in another room.

“He kept telling me how much he missed my mum and just wanted to be with her and he got a bit upset but I couldn’t say anything as it was a surprise. It was such a special moment when my mum arrived and my dad was overjoyed and said he wanted her to stay with him and not just visit, so when she said she was staying there were more tears. Theirs is a true love story.”

Married at the long gone Robinson Street Chapel in Burnley, the couple, who will celebrate their anniversary in March, also have sons David and Kevin, eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Janice paid tribute to the staff at Chapel Lodge for their amazing care and also for organising the surprise for her mum and dad.