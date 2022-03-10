New movie based on hits of chart topping 90s boy band Take That to be filmed in Clitheroe
A film, based on the music of iconic 90s boy band Take That, is to be filmed in Clitheroe with an all star cast.
The post-pandemic feelgood movie, ‘Greatest Days’, will shoot in Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside.
The film will be directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc and it has been written by Tim Firth who is no stranger to Clitheroe as he holidayed in the town as a child and has fond memories of the area. It is based on Firth's stage musical, The Band, about a group of women who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band.
‘Greatest Days’ is described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’ and will introduce the audience to five schoolgirls who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband.
Twenty-five years later their lives they reunite to reminisce.
‘Greatest Days’ will be shot at numerous locations across the town and the surrounding countryside, with a big song and dance number at Clitheroe Castle.
Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “The last two years have been the most challenging the borough has ever faced and this film is just the tonic we need as we move into the post-pandemic period.
“Greatest Days will showcase the beauty of our borough to a global audience and we are looking forward to giving the film’s cast and crew a warm Ribble Valley welcome.”
Jonny Shelton, production liaison manager for national screen agency Filming in England, said: “We are always on the lookout for unique locations and Clitheroe certainly fits the bill for this feelgood movie.”