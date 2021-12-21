Providing an outlet for when school closes for the day, the youth club provides an inspirational environment for more than 5,000 local young people, providing a critical life line for some and so far has raised £5,994 to continue to do so.

The video, (spoiler alert - it will make your eyes water) to the backdrop of Lily Allen's song Somewhere Only We Know, shows a little boy playing and receiving Christmas gifts with other children, while one little girl is left feeling isolated.

Noticing the little girl, the boy makes a teddy bear and gives it to her the following day to show her that she is not alone or invisible.

Santa with some children who attended a Family Festive Fun Day last weekend.

It parts ways with us with the tagline: Whatever the reason, whatever the season Inspire is here for you.

Digital Media Officer for the Youth Zone Leigh Buckingham, 26, who is the mastermind behind the video said: "The film was an exciting opportunity to try a new style of storytelling to help raise awareness of the incredible youth work we deliver and the urgent need to support our charity.

"It came about as we really wanted to create something similar to John Lewis' infamous Christmas adverts, full of emotion and bringing to life the impact we have for children and young people across Chorley.

"I love telling stories and have a passion for filmmaking so this opportunity was really exciting for us.

The Festive Fun Day provided an opportunity for young families to engage in activities.

"We tried to make the story as simple as possible that could all be understood with imagery and an emotional drive from the music."

The video characters are played by regular members at Inspire, 10 year-old Alfie Howlett and eight-year-old Evie Spencer, both from Chorley, who have captured the hearts of the community with their amazing portrayals.

Crediting their video debut, he added: "Their skills and understanding of the filmmaking process made it a really exciting and rewarding experience. They have loved being part of this story and its success.

"We're proud of the response the little film has had and are inspired to make it a new tradition and have already started with some ideas for next year."

Leigh rocking it out with Santa.

Future Oscar nominee Alfie said: "It's an experience of a lifetime that I have really enjoyed being part of. I would like to thank Inspire and especially Leigh for choosing me to be part of something so special."

Co-star Evie added: "It's been great at school because everyone thinks that I am a celebrity now that I'm going viral.

"I absolutely love coming to Inspire Youth Zone. I have made so many new friends and there is always something fun to do."

Leigh, who started when the first lockdown was introduced, continued: "The circumstances that we've found ourselves in the past few years has been very difficult but our support and care for young people hasn't stopped."

The community charity celebrated its third birthday in May and continues to invest in the thousands of young people who call Chorley home.