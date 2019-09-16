Mourners to wear red for funeral of long-serving Labour councillor Dennis Edgerley

Mourners will wear red at the funeral of former Mayor of Chorley Dennis Edgerley, who has died at the age of 72.

The family of the long-serving Labour councillor have asked that people wear his party colours, rather than all black, at the service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday (September 19).

Tributes have been paid to the former leader of the opposition who stepped down from the council in 2014.

Chorley Council leader, Coun Alistair Bradley, said: “Dennis was a lifelong member of the party who served residents for over 40 years as a councillor and among many other roles was Labour Group Leader and Deputy Council Leader.

“He was always cheerful, positive and beyond all else an inspiring individual who many of us were fortunate to count as a true friend.

“We will all miss his wise words, good humour and considered views and our thoughts are with his wife Frances and their family at this difficult time.”

First elected in 1973, Dennis was a founder member of Chorley Council following local government reorganisation in 1974.

He had a two-year gap serving as a councillor before standing from 1978 until 2014 when he stepped down.

He was Mayor in 2001-2002 and served on many committees including deputy council leader.

His funeral is at 10.45am followed by refreshments at the Lancastrian suite at Chorley Town Hall.

His family have requested no flowers, with charity donations accepted at the crematorium.