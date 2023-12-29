Mourners lined outside of Chorley Police Station to pay their respects to Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson who died at the age of 50.

The force announced that Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson passed away at his home on Sunday morning (December 10).

It was later established that Mr Lawson died from natural causes.

Lancashire Police and members of the public paid their respects to Mr Lawson at his funeral service in Charnock Richard on Friday, December 29.

Dozens of friends, colleagues and officers joined Mr Lawson's family at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

ACC Peter Lawson died from natural causes at his home on December 10

The service followed a sombre and moving police guard of honour outside Chorley Police Station, involving hundreds of uniform and plain clothes staff.

The funeral cortege stopped at St Thomas’s Road, with the funeral director walking in front of the cortege past an honour guard outside.

Supt Gary Crowe, Superintendent for Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire, saluted the cortege before it departed to the crematorium.

Senior officers attended the service, including Chief Constable Chris Rowley, members of Lancashire Constabulary’s chief officer team, representatives from regional forces and former Lancashire Constabulary Chief Officers.

Dozens of friends, colleagues and officers joined Mr Lawson’s family at Charnock Richard Crematorium

Chief Constable Chris Rowley, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "This has been an extremely difficult time and I would like to thank everyone who attended, whether at Chorley Police Station or the crematorium, to pay their respects to Pete.

"The loss of such a popular and well-respected colleague has affected all of us, especially those closest to him, and I’d like to share my gratitude and admiration for the incredible strength and resilience officers and police staff have shown over the past couple of weeks.

"I am also proud of how many colleagues have come together today to pay their own tribute to Pete.

Supt Gary Crowe, Superintendent for Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire, saluted the cortege before it departed to the crematorium

"Pete was a hugely dedicated officer, serving Lancashire for 27 years, culminating in promotions to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable through determination and experience.

"He worked in all areas of the county during his career, gaining knowledge in roles and ranks throughout Lancashire. But it was Pete's character and personality that was so warmly appreciated in all the places he worked.

"As well as being a great leader, his quick wit, compassion and reliability were just a few of the things that made him the incredible person that he was. The sheer number of positive comments about Pete upon the news of his death are testament to the individual that he was, having interacted with so many during the course of his career.

"As a force we will continue to support Pete’s family and honour his memory."

Earlier this year, Mr Lawson became one of the public faces of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

He fronted press conferences during the latter stages of the three-week hunt for the missing mum.

As one of three assistant chief constables with the Lancashire force, Mr Lawson - who began his career in Preston - was responsible for "people and specialist uniform operations."