Oscar Burrow from Lancaster completed the 12 mountains feat – which together totalled the height of Everest – on May 29, but did not want to stop there.

He is now donning his hiking boots again to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge with his grandfather Mark Burrow, 68, and his seven-year-old friend Ollie Perkins, and continue raising money for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Undated handout photo of Oscar Burrow. The six-year-old, who went viral for climbing 12 of the highest mountains in the UK after wanting to become the youngest person to climb Everest, is to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge with his grandfather Mark Burrow and his seven-year-old friend Ollie Perkins.

The trio, accompanied by Oscar’s father Matt Burrow, 38, and Ollie’s father Paul Perkins, will drive between the highest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland – Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis respectively – in the hope of completing the challenge within 24 hours.

Mr Burrow, a project manager in the NHS said: “Oscar really wanted to do the Three Peaks with my father, and my dad’s getting older but is as fit as he can be now so I said ‘Let’s have a go’.

“I told him to set a time which he can try and beat when he is older and he said ‘I want to do it in 24 hours’.”

He said the boys are particularly “excited” about camping on the move.

Oscar Burrow (left) with Kenton Cool.

“They’re going to be spending a bit of time camping in Paul’s campervan,” Mr Burrow said.

“They can put the awning up on the side of it and they’re going to sleep in that down in Wales, and then we’ll move to a different vehicle to go north and sleep in the car, so they’ll be looking forward to that element.

“They’ll also be looking forward to how quickly they can do it really.”

Letter from the Prince of Wales

Undated handout photo of Oscar Burrow (right) with his friend Ollie Perkins.

In June, Oscar received a letter from Kensington Palace, from the Prince of Wales, congratulating him on completing the 12 peaks, with Mr Burrow adding that they hope to send a letter back to William after Oscar completes the Three Peaks.

“Oscar was quite amazed to get the letter because you don’t expect to get that sort of mail and it was very personalised,” he said.

“When we explained to Oscar more about Prince William, he said ‘Wow’ and he’s really excited about writing back after doing the Three Peaks and hopefully reaching £40,000.

“We’re going to pop the letter in a frame so he can hang it on the wall.”

Training

Training for the hikes has mainly taken the form of Parkruns, where the boys have tried to beat their own personal best times, with the idea being sparked by a professional mountaineer who has reached the summit of Everest 17 times.

“Oscar met Kenton Cool, who has been to the top of Everest 17 times, as he was doing a tour of the UK and came to Lancaster,” Mr Burrow said.

Oscar joined Kenton for the Lancaster Parkrun, and has completed the run every week for the last six weeks. Last week, he managed to go under 30 minutes for his 5k.

Oscar has passed the halfway mark of his £60,000 fundraising target.