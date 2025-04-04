Most Haunted's Yvette Fielding dedicates whole chapter of book to Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most Haunted star Yvette Fielding has dedicated a whole chapter of her new book to a building in Lancashire.

Although starting off her career as the youngest ever Blue Peter presenter age 18, Yvetter Fielding has gone on to become a world-famous ghost hunter, hosting and producing the popular TV shows Ghosthunting With... and Most Haunted.

The paranormal investigator has been uncovering the ghostly pasts of places for over 20 years and the county of Lancashire has once again taken her interest...

This week, the 56-year-old released her latest book for children called ‘Most Haunted Houses’ in which, based on the many paranormal investigations she’s conducted throughout her career, she’s lined up a guide of the most terrifying, most haunted houses throughout the UK.

From a cottage right here in Lancashire to the homes of kings and queens, to the ‘Most Haunted House in Britain’, and even Yvette’s own home, these spooky stories are not for the fainthearted.

Prepare to discover some truly terrifying paranormal activity, including the ghost of a barbaric priest, a witch who stood trial for murder, and a pair of tragic lovers.

Ghost hunter Yvette Fielding has wrote all about a Lancashire cottage in her lasted Most haunted book. Credit: Andersen Press | Andersen Press

What is said about Lancashire?

Featured in the book is notorious haunted spot Pendle Hill with a chapter all about The Witch’s Cottage from an investigation in 2023.

The chapter starts with a little fact file about the East Lancashire site which reveals that Yvette found two ghosts at the property called Jennet Preston and just ‘a little boy’.

The paranormal activity she then observed included dark shadows, strange unexplained noises, screams and moans, and poltergeist activity.

Yvette further explains not only the spooky history of the cottage, which sits beneath the shadow of Pendle Hill, but also this entire area of Lancashire which she writes is “cursed and haunted, not just by ghosts, but by its tragic history.”

After looking at the history of the Witches Cottage, Yvette then explores the hauntings which drew here there and details the investigation she undertook.

To find out the full details, you can purchase the book online at most major retailers.

Where else is looked at?

The full list of featured houses are as follows:

Woodhouse, Rotherham

30 East Drive, Pontefract

Newton House, Dinefwr Park

Moat House, Tamworth

The Hill, Sandbach

Guy’s Cliffe House, Warwick

The Witch’s Cottage, Pendle Hill

Sutton House, Hackney

Yvette’s House, Cheshire