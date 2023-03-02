Morrisons supermarket in Chorley has celebrated 30 years since it first opened its doors to serve the community

First opened in March 1, 1993, the Brooke Street store has been serving its regulars and those doing a pit stop for food shopping ever since and providing them with a neighbourly face they can rely on.

The occasion was marked with cake and balloons and special discounts on a range of items for its loyal customers.

Joining in the birthday celebrations were Jason Conrad, Tracey Durkin, Elaine Ainscough and Dawn Crook who have all been working there since the day it opened.

Jason told the Post: “I have been looking after our lovely customers of Morrisons for 30 years. There are many memories from working here, from dressing up in character to spreading a smile on people’s faces. Here’s to the next 30 years and let’s see what it brings.”

Take a look at some of out pictures from the event.

