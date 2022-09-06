Morecambe's popular mosaic being returned to former glory

The mosaic is being reinstalled on a new plinth raised above the ground to stop it deteriorating near Morecambe lifeboat station.

It had been held in storage at White Lund until work began to return it a few days ago.

Featuring Morecambe's motto 'Beauty Surrounds, Health Abounds', the mosaic was moved from its previous home in New Town Square outside the Arndale shopping centre in 2016.

Morecambe's popular mosaic is being restored to its former glory on the promenade. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local artist Shane Johnstone has been working on the restoration project.

Shane said in July: “It has been moved for restoration and improvements to the base which was failing and vulnerable to water ingress and frost.

“It is currently being stored at White Lund while a new water and frost proof plinth is installed.

"It also needs restorations to the mosaic (mainly the rose stems) which had been deteriorating recently.

Morecambe's popular mosaic is being restored to its former glory on the promenade. Picture by Michelle Blade.

“I will undertake this August/September after re-installation.”

An L-shaped corner of the mosaic has already been installed on the plinth on the promenade.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The repaired mosaic will be installed upon a new plinth to be built at the existing site.

"Work to restore and re-install the mosaic should be complete by the end of September.”