Morecambe's popular mosaic being returned to former glory
Morecambe’s popular mosaic featuring the town’s coat of arms is now being restored after it was removed for repairs in July.
The mosaic is being reinstalled on a new plinth raised above the ground to stop it deteriorating near Morecambe lifeboat station.
It had been held in storage at White Lund until work began to return it a few days ago.
Featuring Morecambe's motto 'Beauty Surrounds, Health Abounds', the mosaic was moved from its previous home in New Town Square outside the Arndale shopping centre in 2016.
Most Popular
-
1
Body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor found in woodlands after mountain rescue search
-
2
Preston man, 19, killed in weekend crash on M6 at Samlesbury
-
3
Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire
-
4
PNE issue statement after video showing altercation near young children emerges
-
5
Wanted Chorley man found in friend's toilet after nine days on the run
Local artist Shane Johnstone has been working on the restoration project.
Shane said in July: “It has been moved for restoration and improvements to the base which was failing and vulnerable to water ingress and frost.
“It is currently being stored at White Lund while a new water and frost proof plinth is installed.
"It also needs restorations to the mosaic (mainly the rose stems) which had been deteriorating recently.
“I will undertake this August/September after re-installation.”
An L-shaped corner of the mosaic has already been installed on the plinth on the promenade.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The repaired mosaic will be installed upon a new plinth to be built at the existing site.
"Work to restore and re-install the mosaic should be complete by the end of September.”
The mosaic in its former position in New Town Square was a draw for generations of children over the years, who enjoyed running up and down it from a young age.