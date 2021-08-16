Morecambe 'was truly rocking at greatest festival yet'

Comedian Jon Richardson watching Leah Silva perform at Morecambe Music Festival at The Station.

Festival venues in Morecambe were packed from start to finish and it was a fabulous weekend of music and people coming out to enjoy themselves, said organiser Stuart Michaels.

TwentyFourSeven rocked The Exchange on Thursday evening for the launch night.

Kim Antrobus was the official first act of the whole festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Performing at The Station pub in Morecambe. Picture by Andy Slack.

The entertainment continued all over Morecambe, with bands such as The Reggie Mental Band, The Manta Rays, The Maverick, Jay Blackburn and the Unknown Pleasures and many more playing to large audiences at venues such as The Morecambe hotel, The Boardwalk, The Midland hotel, Rita's cafe, The Palatine and Festival Market.

Comedian Jon Richardson was spotted watching Leah Silva perform at The Station pub.

Organiser Stuart Michaels said: “This is without doubt the greatest one yet. I've had nothing but great feedback from most venues, party goers and musicians.

"I spoke to the police and they were so complimentary of everyone’s happy behaviour.

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. People enjoying the music at the Morecambe Hotel. Picture by Andy Slack.

"It's been a fabulous weekend of music and people coming out and enjoying themselves.

People travelled from all over the UK to come to Morecambe Music Festival.

Stuart said: "The first night of the festival and we met a family who had travelled up from Birmingham for the festival and were here all weekend.

"Two lads who had their picture taken had ridden their bikes from Barrow to enjoy a cuppa and some live music!

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. The Reggie Mental band perform. Picture by Andy Slack.

"Jimmy and Margaret had their picture taken at the Clock Tower. They had travelled to the festival from Oswaldtwistle.

"Day two of the festival was incredible! It was so busy at The Palatine that even the act struggled to get back in!

"Morecambe was truly rocking. It seems every festival venue in town was packed.

"We try so very hard to please everyone involved from venues, sponsors and most importantly the public that attend.

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Picture by Andy Slack.

"We will thank everyone properly in the week ahead but for now, on behalf of the festival team, thank you so much. It’s been a blast!

"It’s time for a rest now and we’ll see you in 2022!"

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Picture by Andy Slack.