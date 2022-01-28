Morecambe Town Council announces full backing for Eden Project North

Artist's impression of the Eden Project North in Morecambe.

The visitor attraction, which would occupy nearly 200,000 sq ft of prime land in Morecambe, is set to attract an average of 760,000 visitors per year and will boost the area’s economy by around £47.3m.

A planning application submitted for the project goes before Lancaster City Council's planning committee on Monday at what is set to be one of the city council’s most important planning meetings in over a decade.

Eden bosses say the project is 'shovel ready' if city planners give the go-ahead..

As an official statutory consultee, Morecambe Town Council was invited by the city council to provide key representations on the proposal.

Morecambe Town Council has announced today that it is recommending approval “in the strongest possible terms”.

Luke Trevaskis, Chief Executive of Morecambe Town Council, said: “This is a prime development site at a very busy location along the promenade that has lay derelict for too many years.

"Morecambe Town Council is doing all that it can to ensure this attraction is secured for the town.

"Eden Project North will drive economic change and be the investment required for the sustainability of Morecambe’s future.”

Coun Cary Matthews, Chairperson of Morecambe Town Council, said: “Members of Morecambe Town Council have supported the concept since it was first discussed several years ago.