Morecambe pub could be forced to close after catalogue of complaints over noise, assaults and fire safety

Lancaster City Council’s licensing act sub committee has been asked at its meeting tomorrow to review the premises licence for The Boardwalk, at Marine Road.

The council’s environmental protection service has made the request following a catalogue of complaints since 2020 from members of the public, the police and the fire service.

Lancaster City Council’s environmental protection service said they are satisfied that nearby residents of The Boardwalk have been “impacted by unreasonable noise coming from the premises over the last three years thereby seriously undermining the prevention of public nuisance licensing objective”.

During this time there have been investigations into complaints involving numerous assessments, monitoring visits, installation of noise recording equipment and extensive noise app recordings supplied by the complainants and supporting information.

Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have also visited the premises and have provided evidence of 19 assaults at the pub, and also up to 15 fire safety breaches which have to be addressed.

The conclusion of the report from environmental protection says: “The management of The Boardwalk have displayed scant regard to the public nuisance licensing objective and have subjected residents of neighbouring domestic dwellings to repeated, persistent and continuous unreasonable noise disturbance.”

Committee members are expected to make a decision tomorrow, October 4.

Options include revoking the licence, or suspension of the licence for up to three months.