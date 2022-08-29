Morecambe prom to close for filming of ITV drama The Bay
Morecambe promenade is to close next month for more filming of series 4 of ITV drama The Bay.
Crews return to Morecambe to continue their filming for the show, having previously been in town in June.
They will be filming at the clock tower on Monday September 12 from 10.30am until 12.30pm, and on the same day at the Eric Morecambe statue from 2pm until midnight.
Then on Thursday September 15 they will film at Rita’s cafe from noon until 3pm and at Brucciani’s from 3-7pm.
As a result, Lancaster City Council have given permission for the implementation of a partial promenade closure at certain times during filming at the clock tower and Eric Morecambe statue.
In addition, Marine Road 1 car park will be closed to the public on September 12 from 7am until midnight, reopening the following day.
Filming for the series is continuing in both Morecambe and Manchester until October.