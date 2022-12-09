Morecambe park volunteer says he has proof there are aliens on the moon

Simon Lewis, from Morecambe told the Daily Star he has evidence of life out in space after being given photos that he claims shows UFOs and extra terrestrial structures.

They were taken by astronauts during the Apollo space programme and he is now revealing them for the first time.

One photo taken during the Apollo 16 mission in 1972 appears to show a mile-long cigar shaped object - thought to be a base - hidden inside a crater.

The Apollo 15 trip a year earlier captured a possible flying saucer.

Another snap shows a shiny UFO in a close encounter with the Apollo 11 lunar lander - in 1969, when Neil Armstrong first stepped foot on the moon.

Author Simon, 59, believes NASA is hiding the truth about UFOs and alien life.

He said: “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve received so much information.

The flag of the United States stands alone on the surface of the moon. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing mission is celebrated July 20, 1999. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

“I’ve got around 8,000 images all looking normal until you start looking closely and you realise some are odd.

“These photos have never been made public before.”

His interest in the Moon was sparked by a chance meeting with a former NASA employee in 1994, who told him the US and Russia had a secret base there.

The ex-operative, who now lives in England and worked as a doctor, said the US had a secret space programme running alongside the public one.

Lunar Module Pilot Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin sets up the Solar Wind Composition experiment, part of the Early Apollo Scientific Experiments Package (EASAP), at Tranquility Base on the surface of the Moon, during NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing mission, July 1969. The Lunar Module or 'Eagle' is behind him. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

And to prove his claims, he handed Simon official documents from the Apollo missions and said he had designs for a secret highly advanced spacecraft, which took astronauts to the Moon on secret missions.

Simon, of Morecambe, said: “He took me into his study and there were thousands of books there.

“He handed me these documents and I was blown away.“People can easily say that my source was a made-up character but he gave me everything he collected when he worked at NASA.

“In fact, he told me about life on Mars and bases, but never mentioned aliens though.“What always makes me laugh is a lot of people will think it’s all rubbish, but that doesn’t bother me.“I know the truth and feel honoured it was shared with me at that moment in time and it all made sense.“The doctor told me the astronauts didn’t go to the moon just to collect soil samples. He said they went to look at artefacts and structures.”

30Th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Landing On The Moon (9 Of 20): Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, Is Photographed Walking Near The Lunar Module During The Apollo 11 Extravehicular Activity. Man's First Landing On The Moon Occurred Today At 4:17 P.M. July 20, 1969 As Lunar Module "Eagle" Touched Down Gently On The Sea Of Tranquility On The East Side Of The Moon. The Lm (Lunar Module) Landed On The Moon On July 20, 1969 And Returned To The Command Module On July 21. The Command Module Left Lunar Orbit On July 22 And Returned To Earth On July 24, 1969. Apollo 11 Splashed Down In The Pacific Ocean On 24 July 1969 At 12:50:35 P.M. Edt After A Mission Elapsed Time Of 195 Hrs, 18 Mins, 35 Secs. (Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)

Simon, a director of a landscape gardening business, has since written two books about his astonishing findings.

He is also a director and inventor for Cleaner World Technologies and has developed an invention for magnetic power generation which produces almost 10 times the power consumed.

Simon's small scale prototype has been independently reviewed by a number of academic institutions who have also undertaken independent laboratory energy readings.He is very passionate about the environment and protecting the planet for generations to come.

