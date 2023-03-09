The placing comes from a new survey of 5,000 people from health and fitness supplements brand Naturecan, who set up panels throughout the UK to find out the coolest location for each county and big city.

The Cornish fishing village of Polperro was ranked as the coolest place to live in the UK, followed by Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk, Marlow in Buckinghamshire, Morecambe and Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how 'Instagrammable' were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Morecambe has been named the fourth coolest place to live in the UK.

Naturecan's chief executive Andy Duckworth said: "All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a beautiful place, loved by film makers and tourists from all over the world.

"What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.

"Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie."

