Morecambe charity Unique Kidz and Co raise over £11,000 at first fundraiser held for two years due to the Covid pandemic

Guests at the Unique Kidz and Co charity ball enjoying entertainment by Amber Sax. Picture by Nick Hellier Photography.

The event was attended by over 140 guests and was sponsored by Lid Assist, a local company providing wheelie bin lid solutions and recently seen on BBC’s The Customer is Always Right.

Jordan Halpin, head of fundraising said: “Once again we were blown away by the generosity shown from our local community and businesses who supported us.

"After a long two years with no fundraising events, it was lovely to be back celebrating what we do at Unique Kidz and Co and raising lots of money and awareness that will help us to continue providing our vital services for disabled children and young adults.”

Young adults from Unique Kidz and Co and their parents. Left to right Kathryn, Rebecca, Jared, Samantha. Picture by Nick Hellier Photography.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all our guests for joining us and making the evening one we will never forget.”

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception, sponsored by Lid Assist, a three course meal, entertainment by Amber Sax and PC Roadshows, photos by Nick Hellier Photography and stunning decorations by Poppins Parties and Events.

Guests were also treated to a sign and dance performance by some of the young adults who used the charity’s services.

The charity was founded in 2009 by Jane Halpin from Bolton-le-Sands and Denise Armer from Warton; two mums who had struggled for years to find any childcare that was suitable for their disabled children.

The Taylor Family at the Unique Kidz and Co charity ball. Picture by Nick Hellier Photography.

Nine years later, the charity now runs from its own building in Morecambe and supports more than 130 children and young adults.

In addition to its original services of the specialist afterschool and holiday clubs, the charity now also runs ‘4Ever Unique’, a daytime support service

for young adults aged 16-25 with disabilities, Stay and Play, a group that meets twice a week and supports children under the age of 5, and a Siblings Group that runs twice a month.

The money raised will go towards continuing the vital work that the charity provides.

Denise Armer, co-founder of Unique Kidz and Co said: “After purchasing our building this year, it was brilliant to get together and celebrate. It means so much to have such amazing support and we are looking forward to lots more fundraising events coming up soon!”

A massive thank you from all at Unique Kidz and Co to everyone who attended and supported the event helping to make the evening such a success!