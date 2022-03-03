In a statement Morecambe Carnival Organising Committee said: “Morecambe Carnival Organising Committee has taken the difficult decision to not move ahead with plans for the 2022 event due to ongoing uncertainty around Covid and the imminent development of Morecambe Promenade by Eden North.

"Since 2014 the Morecambe Carnival has been the highlight of the Morecambe Events calendar, helping to revive Morecambe as an events destination.

“However, since the arrival of the Covid pandemic, it has been largely unsafe to organise large events.

Huge MC19 crowd gather for the Main Stage. Picture by David Forrest.

“The Carnival Organising Committee decided that cancelling the events in 2020 and 2021 was the responsible thing to do.

“The Morecambe Carnival, as well as being a unique festival for visitors and residents with its line-up of music, events, competitions etc. Is also quite unique in the way it’s funded.

“It is not Council run, the event is organised and held entirely for the benefit of Morecambe and its community.

“Each year the volunteer team work tirelessly to recruit the necessary sponsorship and partnerships that make it possible. “It has always been a core value of the organising committee that the Carnival is accessible and free to all.

Main Stage - Toyah gives the MC19 crowds a punk education. Picture by David Forrest.

“The current uncertainty and hardships faced by many businesses over the last few years and even now, means that it is not currently possible to raise funds in time for an event that would do Morecambe and the Carnival’s legacy justice.

“The team plans on continuing the Morecambe Carnival in the near future and welcomes offers of support to make it possible.

“Over the last eight years the event has grown from a single day event to a weekend long festival not only putting a spotlight on Morecambe but also providing in effect, a free holiday for the community, many of whom are not able to otherwise easily access the experiences, attractions, musical performances and community events that the Carnival can provide.

“With no entry fee it has worked to level the social playing field, anyone and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy themselves.

MC19 finale on Morecambe Promenade. Picture by David Forrest.

“Amongst many other festival weekend events, The Carnival Parade has continued to energise the whole town, celebrating and showcasing its community and all those who live, work, educate, create, employ and work here.

“The Carnival has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is huge potential in Morecambe, with the event growing in its ambition, line up and attendance numbers each year. Between 30,000 and 60,000 people attend the Carnival each year.

“Many acts and performers are eager to be a part of the weekend after hearing what a receptive, positive and fun gig it has become.

“The carnival have welcomed to name just a few, Scouting For Girls, Gabriel, Toploader, 911, Toyah, Alesha Dixon, Martine McCutcheon and Matt Cardle.

“The Organising Committee hopes to bring the Carnival back again in the near future but it is also hugely happy to see a greater level of enthusiasm for the town both locally and nationally which it is proud to be a part of.