Morecambe Bay potted shrimps to be featured in Channel 4 programme

Fancy seeing how they are caught, peeled and potted?

You will also get to know some of the potting characters.

Make sure you tune in to Episode 6 of A Lake District Farm Shop which airs on Channel 4 on Saturday, May 14 at 8.15pm.

Potting shrimps in Morecambe " no date or location. Picture by Andrew Reilly.

Morecambe Bay is the largest expanse of intertidal mudflats and sand in the United Kingdom, covering a total of area of 120sq miles.

The Flookburgh Fisherman and families have been fishing these treacherous sands for generations, each having to learn the skill and techniques as the Bay changes continually.

This is a job not for the faint hearted as fishing those waters for the small brown shrimp is a sometimes dangerous and most definitely an arduous task only taken on by the brave.