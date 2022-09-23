More road closures announced for Lancaster motorists as major route through Carnforth set to shut on Monday

The A6 Scotland Road is due to be closed north of Carnforth town centre from 8.30am on Monday September 26 until 4.30pm on Friday October 7 for work being carried out by a utility company to create connections for a new housing development in the area.

The closure will be in place either side of the railway bridge north of the A6/Kellet Road/Market Street junction for work to install utilities connections under the railway bridge.

Vehicles which are able to travel on the motorway will be diverted via the A601(M) and Kellet Road (B6254). Another diversion for non-motorway traffic which cannot use the A601(M) will be in place via Kellet Road (B6254), Capernwray Road (C489), Kellet Lane (C489), Borwick Lane (C506) and the A6 Scotland Road.

Lancashire County Council is alerting people to the need to plan their journeys around road closures due to start in the Carnforth area next week.

There will also be four-way temporary lights in place at the A6/Kellet Road/Market Street junction for work by another utility company to create a new water main connection for the same housing development. The lights will be manually controlled to maximise efficiency of the signals and reduce queueing as much as possible.

Lancashire County Council has worked with the utility companies to coordinate the timing of the work, with both due to take place at the same time to minimise the overall level of disruption.

Lancashire County Council has met with Carnforth Town Council to discuss the plans, and contacted local schools and some local businesses most likely to be affected by the work taking place. The council is also putting in place some temporary parking restrictions parking along Kellet Road from the junction with Highfield Road to the canal bridge traffic lights, to help ease traffic flow.

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, and county councillor for the Carnforth area, said: "I'm grateful to residents and businesses in Carnforth for their patience while this work takes place over the next few weeks, and to the town council for their help in liaising with the local community.

"I'd ask everyone who needs to travel in this area to take account of the closures in place, and leave extra time for their journeys if they need to."

County Coun Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, added: "Some disruption will be unavoidable, however we are working with the utility companies which are doing the work to minimise the inconvenience caused, mainly by ensuring that both sets of work take place at the same time, to reduce the length of time that the A6 will be affected."

Signs will be in place on the A6 in advance of the closure to flag up diversion routes.

Carnforth Town Clerk, Bob Bailey, added: "We realise the disruption these essential road works will cause for drivers over the next two weeks. With this in mind we have worked hard - and will continue to work hard - with colleagues at county highways to identify measures to ensure that traffic flows around Carnforth as smoothly as possible.