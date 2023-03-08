The snapshot published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities showed 13 people sleeping rough on one night, between October 1 and November 30, 2022. The largest number recorded of all the local authorities within the county council area.

Second highest was Blackburn with Darwen with a recording of 10 people rough sleeping, followed by Lancaster District Council where nine people were counted.

Figures include people sleeping in buildings or other places not designed for living in, such as stairwells, car parks, stations or makeshift shelters.

Image: Wolfgang van de Rydt from Pixabay.

However, the charity Emmaus says the true figure of homelessness is much higher, as the estimate does not include people who are sofa surfing or living in temporary accommodation, such as homeless hostels or night shelters.

Beckie’s Story

Beckie from Preston understands firsthand the struggles of homelessness and received life-saving support from Emmaus.

Beckie said: “I lost my kids to social services in 2015 and I went on a downward spiral from there. A couple of years later I became homeless, sofa surfing back and forth between different places.

Beckie working at Preston's Emmaus shop.

“I joined Emmaus Preston in July 2019, made a lot of new friends and I’m enjoying my time here. I’ve been working in all three Emmaus Preston stores and doing lots of different roles.

“Whilst I’ve been with Emmaus I’ve done plenty of training courses. These include fire marshal, first aid, food safety, customer service training and more. Recently, Emmaus supported me with the space, resources and time to achieve an A* in Health and Social Care, and grade 6 English and grade 4 maths GCSEs. I’m now looking forward to going to university so I can go on to a social work degree.

“I’ve got a lot going on at the moment in my personal life including seeing my kids at some point. This wouldn’t be a possibility without the support I’ve been given at Emmaus. I wouldn’t be in a place in my head where I could do that, so coming here was the best move for me.

“To anyone who is homeless, I’d say try Emmaus. For most people, they can find their place at Emmaus and get the support they need.

“Emmaus has changed my life really. I wouldn’t be where I am now, with my kids, without this place. My message to those who support Emmaus is thank you. You help everyone who lives in our community and basically you’re helping to give people new lives.”

Who are Emmaus Preston?

Emmaus Preston provides a home, support, training and meaningful work for up to 26 people in the city.

Funding is generated to support the community in three second-hand and new charity shops on Fishergate and Brookfield Street in Preston.

Stephen Buchanan, director of homelessness charity Emmaus Preston, said: “No one should be sleeping on the streets. The fact this count shows more than double the number of people sleeping rough on one night in Preston, compared to the previous year, is a stark warning that more needs to be done."