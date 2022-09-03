Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items dumped outside St Luke’s Church, on Fletcher Road, include sofas, armchairs, plastic bags and planks of old wood .

Some of the items appear to have been set on fire.

Back in February, animal carcases were left at the site and the week before several mattresses, a bed and a sofa were among the items dumped there.

Fly-tipping mess outside St Luke's Church in Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items appear to have been discarded there overnight

Councillor Phoenix Adair, who represents the neighbouring Cadley ward on Preston City Council but lives close to the church, expressed his frustration over the latest incident when he sent out a post on social media this morning (Saturday September 3).

He posted on Twitter: “Reported huge fly-tipping outside St Luke's Church on Fletcher Road . A lot burned.

“This is terrible. All I seem to do is report flytips recently!”

Later he told the Post: "Not only does it look a terrible mess but these things can attract vermin and some of the things were set on fire, so there was the potential hazard to nearby properties.

"The church may be dissed but some people still like to come and look at these historic buildings and to see that mess is awful.

“It is very frustrating because I’m sure the city council has spent a lot of money removing waste and dealing with all these incidents.

"I’ve asked the council to look at that cost compared to what they might save if the council charged less to remove three household items.”