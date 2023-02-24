More adoptive parents needed to cope with “worrying” demand in Lancashire

The independent adoption and fostering agency says the need for adoptive parents and foster carers in Lancashire has reached “worrying levels”.

In 2022, the number of children looked after by local authorities in England rose to 82,170, up two per cent from the previous year and continuing the rise seen in recent years.

There is currently a shortage of 1,330 foster carers in the North West, the second-highest number in the country,

Why is there a shortage of adoptive parents and foster carers?

The Preston-based agency believes there are several factors that have contributed to the shortage of adoptive parents and foster carers in the region. Firstly, there has been an increase in children in care, and secondly, there has been a decrease in the number of individuals coming forward to become adoptive parents or foster carers.

Caritas Care believes the pandemic has left people anxious about issues such as the security of their employment and the ever increasing cost of living.

What can be done to encourage more people to adopt or foster?

Caritas Care belives that knowledge is key, and the agency wants to share its packages of training and support to all adoptive parents and foster carers.

Patricia Hurst, adoption service manager said: “We are committed to finding as many families for as many children as we can for the children currently waiting in care. We are particularly keen to speak to people who are willing to consider adopting brothers and sisters, children over four and children with mild to profound additional needs."

Foster Carers receive a weekly allowance to help them to look after the children they care for in their home. Although this isn’t the same for adoption, all adopters are entitled to adoption leave and should speak to their employers about this if they are considering adopting.