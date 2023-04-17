Missing schoolgirl found safe and well
A schoolgirl who had been missing since Saturday evening has been found, her family has confirmed.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST
Sophie Scawthorn had been last seen at her home address between Mossy Lea and Wrightington Bar, Wrightington at around 7pm on April 15.
Lancashire Police issued appeals asking for the public’s help in finding the 15-year-old after they became “extremely concerned” for her welfare.
After being missing for nearly 48 hours, Sophie’s auntie Louise updated her Facebook status to say she had been found and thanked the public for their support.