A missing 87-year-old woman was found safe after disappearing from home last in Preston night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police shared an appeal shortly after midnight asking the public to report any sightings of Pauline, who was reported missing in the Lea area of the city at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline has since been found safe and well, say police | Lancashire Police

This morning, the force confirmed Pauline was found by a member of the public who saw the police appeal.

“Good morning everyone,” said a police spokesperson.

“How about some good news to start the day?

“Missing 87-year-old Pauline who was missing from Lea yesterday has been found safe this morning.

“She was found by a member of the public who saw our previous appeal.

“Thank you to everyone who shared it. It really does make a difference.”