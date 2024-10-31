Missing Preston woman, 87, found safe after Lancashire Police Facebook appeal

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 31st Oct 2024
A missing 87-year-old woman was found safe after disappearing from home last in Preston night.

Lancashire Police shared an appeal shortly after midnight asking the public to report any sightings of Pauline, who was reported missing in the Lea area of the city at 5pm.

Pauline has since been found safe and well, say policeplaceholder image
Pauline has since been found safe and well, say police | Lancashire Police

This morning, the force confirmed Pauline was found by a member of the public who saw the police appeal.

“Good morning everyone,” said a police spokesperson.

“How about some good news to start the day?

“Missing 87-year-old Pauline who was missing from Lea yesterday has been found safe this morning.

“She was found by a member of the public who saw our previous appeal.

“Thank you to everyone who shared it. It really does make a difference.”

