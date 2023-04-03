Missing Middlesbrough boy, 15, last seen three days ago may have travelled to Lancashire
A missing 15-year-old boy from Middlesbrough may have travelled to Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:31 BST
Abdul Rahman El-Sharaifi was last seen in Middlesbrough at around 4.55pm on Friday (March 31).
The 15-year-old is of slim build and was wearing a light grey Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
It is possible that Abdul could have travelled to the Lancashire or Manchester areas, Cleveland Police said.
Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 060853.