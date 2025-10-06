Police are searching the River Ribble for a missing man who disappeared at the weekend.

Police, fire and the coastguard are searching the waterway near Avenham Park for 77-year-old George Norwell, who disappeared on Saturday morning (October 4).

He was last seen in the Swift Close area of Whittle-le-Woods near Chorley at 9.30am that morning.

His car, a blue Ford Focus, was found parked in the Boulevard area of Preston, close to the River Ribble, the following day at 10.30am (Sunday, October 5).

Officers say they are 'extremely worried' but are 'keeping an open mind in relation to George’s potential whereabouts' and urging anyone with immediate sightings to call 999.

The force added that his family are “becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

A police spokesperson said: “We suspect George drove his blue Ford Focus to the Boulevard area of Preston at around 10.30am. The car was later found by a member of the public, close to the River Ribble, however George wasn’t in it.

“George is 5ft 9, slim and has white hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon tartan padded jacket with fleece lining, a maroon t-shirt and dark pants. He was carrying a cream square shoulder bag with dark brown buckles.

“We are working with our partners at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coast Guard to locate George and you may have seen an increased emergency service presence in the area.

“We want to stress that we are keeping an open mind in relation to George’s potential whereabouts and that is why we are asking for anyone who sees him to call 999 straight away.”George’s family are being kept updated.

“Anyone with information about George’s whereabouts or saw him yesterday, particularly if that was in the Boulevard area, is asked to call 101 and quote log 1280 of October 4, 2025.”