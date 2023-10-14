Missing girls, aged 14 and 16, thought to have caught train from Blackpool to Manchester found
Concerns were raised yesterday over missing teenage girls Marley, 14, and 16-year-old Destiny, believed to have been at Blackpool North Railway Station. The pair were last seen in the Keepers Lane area of the Wyre village of Barnacre at 11.05am on Friday.
Appealing for the public’s help afetr being concerned for their welfare, a spokesperson for the police said at the time: "Nobody has heard from them since around 7pm, although we believe they are together.”
Marley is 5ft 1 and has long dark hair with faded red colour in it.
She was last seen wearing a cream crop top, cream joggers that say 'calm' on them, a cream jacket with a fur hood and grey crocks with bright blue socks.
She was carrying a beige handbag with a grey handle with writing on it.
Destiny is 5ft 4, with mousey brown shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, a black River Island coat and black trainers.
Between them, the girls have links to Blackpool, Preston, Manchester and Derbyshire.
Giving an update and thanking the public, a spokesperson for the police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for the missing 14 year old and missing 16 year old from Wyre.
"We can now confirm they have been found.”