Daniel, 29, went missing after visiting a friend at an address near the river on December 10.

His friends and brother Robbie have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness of their plight and to try to find him.

They recently celebrated Daniel's birthday on the Millennium Bridge and made a heartfelt plea for anyone with any information about Daniel's whereabouts to come forward.

Daniel Hives went missing in Lancaster on December 10.

Robbie also sent a personal message to Daniel to find a way to let them know he was safe if he could.

And at the weekend Beneath the Surface joined in once again with the search.

As we reported previously, voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team Beneath the Surface made an initial search of the river last month.

The group helps to clean the UK waterways, map lakes and fisheries, locate lost property and assist in searching for missing people.

Beneath the Surface undertook a search of the River Lune at low tide at the weekend.

The team said they had returned to Lancaster over the weekend to search further parts of the river during low tide.

"This weekend we have been back out in Lancaster searching sections of the River Lune for any signs of Daniel Hives," they said.

"The tide was out and river levels were extremely low which helped us to check the river bed in most likely areas quickly.

"We didn't locate any sign of Daniel.

Robbie Hives and friends marked Daniel's birthday in Lancaster. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

"We'd like to ask everyone to continue to be aware and to keep an eye out for any possible sign of what may have happened to Daniel.

"We urge anyone with information about what happened to Daniel to contact Lancashire Police.

"If you were in the area of the Millennium Bridge, Lancaster, on 10th December please check any possible CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage. If you saw anything no matter how insignificant it may seem please come forward."

Daniel's brother Robbie said: "A big thanks to Beneath The Surface for for going back out and checking a few more points of interest near the area Daniel went missing in early December.

Beneath the Surface returned to Lancaster over the weekend.

"We’re not going to stop searching no matter how hard or how many dead ends we hit, let’s keep giving Daniel the awareness he needs."

Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.