Missing Daniel Hives: friends to stage walk in Lancaster where he was last seen

Daniel hasn't been seen since leaving a house near the River Lune at around 9.30pm on December 10.

He had been visiting friends in City View, Sidings Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel Hives has been missing since December 10 2022.

Police say extensive searches having taken place since Daniel's disappearance.

The Lancashire Police Dogs Unit and the Lancashire Police Drone Team, as well as the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit, have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

Daniel has a young son and although originally from Coventry has been most recently living in Preston.

Friends of Daniel Hives are to hold a walk around the area of Lancaster he was last seen in.

Earlier this month, close friend Lauren Delarosa made a personal appeal in the hope it would bring more people on board with searching for Daniel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren has also shared new photos of Daniel with the Lancaster Guardian to help spark people's memories.

And now friends have set up a Facebook page - Join The Search To Find Daniel Hives - and have organised a meet-up in the area Daniel went missing.

The friends will wear t-shirts bearing Daniel's photo and will walk around the area distributing flyers and posters and raising awareness among local residents in the hope it may help provide some answers.

Daniel Hives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macarla Gregory, who set up the Facebook page, has urged people to join in with the search, which sets off from the Millennium Bridge end of Lune Street at 10.30am on March 3.

She said: "If you are available and up for a walk or just want to help his family get some awnsers then please feel free to join, this isn’t just for friends/family, it’s for anyone, the more the better.