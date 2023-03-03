Daniel went missing while visiting a friend in Lancaster on December 10.

His distraught friends hope their efforts will jog someone's memory and help find him.

The group, joined by supportive local residents, walked around the Millennium Bridge, Carlisle Bridge and Lune Street area wearing t-shirts bearing Daniel's photo and distributing flyers and posters to passers-by.

Friends of Daniel Hives meet up to search for him around Lancaster.

Close friend Paige Bradley, who met Dan around eight years ago when he first moved to Preston from his home in Coventry, said: "We have not lived a normal life since it happened. I just keep expecting him to walk through my door.

"It was my birthday in January and that's when it really hit me that he wasn't there because normally Dan is the life and soul of the party."

Isobel Seedall, who has known Dan for three years, said: "It's like we are having to go through an almost grieving process while also doing practical things to try and find him.

"There's a void in the room, and I feel like my world has literally stopped. I am not doing my usual routine and the days and nights are merging into one."

Friends of Daniel Hives meet up to raise awareness of his disappearance in Lancaster.

A statement written by Dan's friends made also spoke of their worlds for the last 12 weeks being "dark and empty places, missing Dan's beautiful light and soul to brighten them."

It continued: "Dan, our boy, we miss you. Wherever you are, we will find you, that is a promise and we won't rest until we do.

"You are so loved, more than you could ever know. Our worlds have been torn apart without you here, we need you home."

Jordan Harris is among the friends of Daniel Hives to help with te search around Lancaster for him.

Daniel hasn't been seen since leaving City View, Sidings Close, near the River Lune at around 9.30pm.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Friends of Daniel Hives are to hold a walk around the area of Lancaster he was last seen in.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.

Police say extensive searches having taken place since Daniel's disappearance.

The Lancashire Police Dogs Unit and the Lancashire Police Drone Team, as well as the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit, have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

But his friends have said they feel like they've been left to look for Daniel themselves.

Paige said: "We did some walks around the area in a small group when Dan first went missing in December.

"We have just had to do what we can. We have been left to our own devices. We keep hearing rumours and that has really taken its toll."

Daniel Hives.

You can help Daniel's friends in their search through their Facebook page 'Join The Search To Find Daniel Hives'.

Anyone who may have any information or sightings of Daniel should contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 10 2022.

Daniel Hives has been missing since December 10 2022.