Daniel Greenwood was reported missing to police on Tuesday morning after being last seen at around 11:30am leaving Royal Preston Hospital.

On Tuesday night, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We’re now really concerned for Daniel’s welfare and are now asking for the public’s help.”

In an update at 11:31am on Wednesday, May 24, Lancashire Police said: “Yesterday we asked for help locating missing, Daniel, who was last seen in Fulwood.

29-year-old Daniel Greenwood has now been found following a police appeal.