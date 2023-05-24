News you can trust since 1886
Missing 29-year-old man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital is found following Lancashire Police appeal

A 29-year-old man, who was last seen in Fulwood yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 23), has finally been found.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th May 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:43 BST

Daniel Greenwood was reported missing to police on Tuesday morning after being last seen at around 11:30am leaving Royal Preston Hospital.

On Tuesday night, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We’re now really concerned for Daniel’s welfare and are now asking for the public’s help.”

In an update at 11:31am on Wednesday, May 24, Lancashire Police said: “Yesterday we asked for help locating missing, Daniel, who was last seen in Fulwood.

29-year-old Daniel Greenwood has now been found following a police appeal.29-year-old Daniel Greenwood has now been found following a police appeal.
“He has now been located. Many thanks for your help and shares of our appeal.”

