Missing 20 year old last seen in Leyland found “safe and well”
A missing 20 year old from Bamber Bridge has been found “safe and well”
By Emma Downey
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Earlier today (Saturday) Lancashire Police issued an appeal to the public for help locating Miles Gibbons, 20, who went missing from Bamber Bridge and was last seen in Forrester Close, Leyland, in the early hours of this morning.
Thanking the public, a spokesperson for the police said: “Miles has been found safe and well this afternoon. Thank you, as ever, to everybody who shared our appeal.”