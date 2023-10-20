Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Quaker Lodge in Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, was sold at auction in September for £801,000.

Now Mr M Patel of Preston-based Sapphire Properties Investments Ltd has applied for permission in principal to build nine detached houses in garden space at the property, served by access from Sidgreaves Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land in question is immediately across from the Lea Endowed Primary School site.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quaker Lodge

According to the auctioneers material, Quaker Lodge currently sits within grounds extending to approximately 0.8 Hectares (1.9 Acres).

Although the area is in open countgryside, Mr Patel’s agent argues that "the site lies to the east of Cottom, an area that has rapidly expanded towards the Western Distributor Road, the area being identified for expansion in the Local Plan and there are planning permissions granted nearby for large housing development.”

How would the houses look?

No detailed plans on how the houses would look or their siting on the plot have been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Patel’s agent states that onsite car parking and “sufficient” garden curtilage would be provided.

He adds: “The application site does include a number of trees and hedgerows, seen as features within the street scene, the majority of which are to be maintained to enhance the landscaping of the proposed dwellings.”

How to comment

Residents and those affected by the plans are able to register their comments on the application with Preston City Council until October 29, quoting reference 06/2023/1097.