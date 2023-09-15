Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brenda McMullan, 72, suffered a stroke in March just as her walking had started to improve after breaking her back in seven places in 2017.

Now the retired nurse and husband, Denis, 73, can’t believe how their luck has changed after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stunned Brenda said: “It’s like a dream come true. I never expected anything like this”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lucky residents of Ringway, Chorley

The mum-of-two shared the £1 million jackpot with three neighbours in Ringway, Chorley, after their postcode PR7 2QD was revealed as the winner of the weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday.

Each ticket was worth £200,000, but Brenda doubled her prize to £400,000 with two.

Change of fortune

She told how the win is a real change of fortune for her after battling bad health since 2017, including 10 days in Chorley Hospital earlier this year after suffering a stroke.

Troubled gran Brenda has overcome health problems to win £400K

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda said: “It was in the middle of the night. I just woke up and couldn’t move and then when I tried to speak to Denis, I couldn’t talk and that’s all I can remember.

“Denis carried me down the stairs, put me in the car and got me there quick.”

She added: “We’ve been married 53 years, since I was 19. He’s been my only boyfriend. And we look after one another, don’t we?”

Doctors later advised Brenda the stroke – which left her temporarily blind - was caused by a blood clot moving from her heart to her brain.

David and Lynne Broomhead are ready to celebrate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six years earlier, Brenda had an adverse reaction to medication which resulted in a life altering back injury.

Brenda said: “I broke my back in seven places. Not my spine. My bones and all the bottom of my back.

“It ruined my life.”

Brenda had to sleep in husband Denis’ “man cave” in the garden for six months as she didn’t have the mobility to move around her house. She also had to wear a special cage device following the trial until she regained strength.

Couple Brenda and Denis, who were teen sweethearts

Husband Denis also had a stroke at 59. But the couple now hope to put their health woes behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda said: “After Christmas, once I get the all clear from the hospital, I’m ready for a really good holiday. My son comes and looks after my two dogs, and I think he’ll be looking after them for a little bit longer this time.

“We usually go to Tenerife because I’m happy there and that’s where we like going. We usually go just for a fortnight and then a fortnight again later in the year, but I can assure you it’ll be more holidays this time. For longer and perhaps a cruise.”

Selling up

Former plumber Denis had transformed the couple’s semi into their dream home – but Brenda’s health issues meant they were considering selling up after 40 years. Now they won’t have to.

Brenda added: “This will buy me a little bungalow and we can still keep the house… that’ll be lovely”.

Paul Speight, 48, dreams of new wheels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenage sweethearts plan to celebrate with their two sons and five grandchildren and hope to have a “weekend away in a nice hotel” together as a special treat.

Lifelong Man Utd fan Denis might add to his club memorabilia collection, which includes a programme from the 1968 European Cup final which he attended.

He said: “I’ll be probably getting some Manchester United related goods, maybe a season ticket, you never know.”

What about the neighbours?

Another winner on the street is Paul Speight, 48, who was 'blown away' with his £200,000 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the dad-of-three is planning on ditching his tired purple Ford Fiesta for a new motor but despite his huge windfall he's opting for comfort over speed.

Paul, who works for an electrical company, said: "I’m going to buy a beer first and then a car.

"I hate my car that I’ve got at the minute. I’m not really into big or fast cars. I just want to be comfortable while I’m driving.

"I’m a [Ford] Mondeo man and I’m not going to change that."

Gobsmacked Paul tried to keep his expectations low after receiving a call from the lottery a few days before they appeared at his door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I would have been happy with anything, but I can’t comprehend that amount of money, it's obscene.

"I had looked online and thought I'd maybe win their £30,000 prize but this is just ridiculous."

Paul is also hoping to treat his parents but only if they'll accept his kind gesture.

He said: “I'll hopefully send my mum and dad away on a holiday, but that's only if they’ll take it, because they’re stubborn."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

﻿Kind-hearted Paul also vowed to give some money to a greyhound charity on behalf of his pet greyhound Harry.

Buying new knees

Along the road, grandad David Broomhead, 73, was celebrating being able to buy three new knees after winning big.

David yelled out 'Yahoo!' after winning £200,000 and is now planning on ending his knee pain using private healthcare - he also plans to pay for wife Lynne's knee replacement.

David, who worked as a self-employed joiner before retiring due to his dodgy knees, said: "When the specialist called me and said how much it would cost to get my other knee done, I thought 'I’ll have to go and rob a bank won’t I?

"Well, the bank’s come to me!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David is due to go in for surgery next week for one knee replacement, but after hearing from the hospital that it could take a year until he gets surgery on his left knee, he's now going private.

David said: "On the same day that I got a call from hospital and they told me it could take 12 months, we got a call from the Postcode Lottery saying we'd won!"

He added: “Lynne also wants a new knee. She had one done 10 years ago; and she needs another.”

Lynne, 70, said they'll definitely go on holiday once they are both back to full health but before then they'll treat their seven grandkids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David added: "One of the grandchildren wanted to go to Iceland and it’s a thousand pounds for a three-day trip. We can give it to her now as a Christmas present now probably.

“Then there’s the others, to think about what they might want. We’ll think of something. We’ll not leave them without.”

David is going to celebrate tonight by adding another whisky bottle to his cabinet, but wife Lynne had another idea in mind after the whopping surprise.

She said: "He'll have a few whiskies, but I think I need to have a lie down.