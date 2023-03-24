News you can trust since 1886
Milestone Meadow play area reopens for delighted children after 90k refurbishment

A Chorley play area loved by children and adults has reopened following a £90,000 makeover.

By Emma Downey
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

Following an extensive refurbishment, Milestone Meadow reopened on Tuesday with new play equipment for ages two to 12 plus which includes keeping the basket swing, a new slide and goalposts. Chorley Councillors joined pupils from Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School to help officially unveil the newly refurbished play area by cutting the ribbon. Following a consultation in April 2022, construction on the play area began in November 2022 and final designs for the play area were then made following feedback from residents which is what was delivered.

Executive Member for Planning and Development, Councillor Alistair Morwood said: “We are delighted to have delivered yet another fantastic facility to the residents of Chorley. This much-loved play area has been transformed into something a wide variety of ages can enjoy. I urge everyone to come down and make use of this brilliant play area”.

Residents also asked for the play area to see provision made for dog walking and for this to be kept separate to the play space. A brand-new path is due to be installed in the coming weeks.

Euxton's Milestone Meadow Play Area officially opened again on Tuesday

Euxton's Milestone Meadow Play Area reopens after 90k revamp

Euxton's Milestone Meadow Play Area officially opened again on Tuesday

Pupils from Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School helped Chorley Councillors officially unveil the newly revamped Milestone Meadow Play Area on Tuesday

Euxton's Milestone Meadow Play Area reopens after 90k revamp

Pupils from Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School helped Chorley Councillors officially unveil the newly revamped Milestone Meadow Play Area on Tuesday

Some of the new equipment

Euxton's Milestone Meadow Play Area reopens after 90k revamp

Some of the new equipment

Children enjoying the newly refurbished play area

Euxton's Milestone Meadow Play Area reopens after 90k revamp

Children enjoying the newly refurbished play area

