Long-running ITV detective drama Midsomer Murders is to be adapted for the stage for the first time and it’s coming to Lancashire as part of a limited national tour.

Midsomer Murders’ first ever episode, The Killings At Badger’s Drift, which premiered in 1997, is being adapted by screenwriter Guy Unsworth for a touring stage production.

The run of shows is set to open at Richmond Theatre in south-west London, on October 24 and will tour across the country until April 2026.

After it’s London opening, the show will travel to the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal and the Norwich Theatre Royal, before closing at the Curve Theatre in Leicester.

What will the play be about?

Based on the 1987 novel by Caroline Graham of the same name, the story sees Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Barnaby and his sidekick Sergeant Troy called in to investigate the death of well-loved spinster Emily Simpson in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift as her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident.

However, the pair uncover a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

The two lead actors in ITV's Midsomer Murders currently: Neil Dudgeon (right) and Nick Hendrix (left). Credit: ITV via Britbox | ITV via Britbox

What has been said about the adaptation?

Author Graham said she was “delighted” to be part of the story, which she describes as “fast paced and witty”.

Matthew Green, of Nicholson Green Productions, which is producing the stage show, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift to the stage, particularly as it’s the first time one of the Midsomer stories has been adapted for the stage.”

Actor John Nettles, who starred as DCI Tom Barnaby from the show’s premiere in 1997 until he stepped away from the role in 2011, said he was “thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage”.

Neil Dudgeon took over as the lead but in the role of DCI John Barnaby, Tom’s younger cousin, in 2011.

Who will star in the play?

Casting for the touring production is still to be announced.

As noted above, the lead detective in Midsommer Murders was played by Nettles for 14 years.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings At Badger’s Drift will be directed by Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.