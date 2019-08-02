Michael and Terri Donnelly's small wedding at Farington Lodge meant so much

Terri Booth vowed she would never marry again when she divorced 20 years ago – until Michael Donnelly walked into her life and changed everything.

They met when Michael joined a pub games team that Terri already played for.

They were friends for a few years and then love blossomed when Michael began to work for the same company as Terri, and they found themselves spending a lot more time together.

The proposal happened at a family 21st birthday, when Michael’s sister Karen said they should get married.

Terri, 45, said: “Michael got hold of my phone and changed my Facebook status to say we had got engaged.

“The first I knew was when I started getting notifications for likes. He proposed properly a few days later when we went and chose a ring.”

Their wedding day at Farington Lodge was an intimate affair, with only close friend and family before a big party in the evening.

“I was worried in the morning as it’s was raining,” said Terri, “but luckily the sun came out about an hour before our ceremony and stayed out for the rest of the day.

“The main colour scheme was teal, but Michael loves lime green, so I managed to incorporate it by including it in his cravat, socks, the flowers, on the cake and made sure his chair had an extra lime green bow, as well as the teal in the rest of the scheme.”

The couple, who are both shop managers, enjoyed their first dance was to Tenerife Sea, by Ed Sheeran.

Terri said: “It was fantastic day, it went by so fast but I’m glad we only had a small group during the day, it felt more special and intimate.”

Michael, 33, added: “I’m so glad that, after all the planning, the weather allowed us to get married outside as we hoped.

“It really made Terri’s day.”

Michael and Terri Donnelly