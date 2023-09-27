Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, people were advised of the possible effects of strong and disruptive winds.

But by teatime the storm had not been as severe as anticipated.

In the Blackpool area, Agnes brought a moderate wind and was accompanied by a brief shower, but no more than that.

Storm Agnes arrived with a brief shower in Blackpool

Trams have been running as normal throughout the afternoon, with services completely unaffected so far.

Along the coast Wyre Council had not received any reports of storm-related damage.

The Met Office anticipates the storm to continue throughout the evening until around 7am tomorrow (Thursday September 28).

Worst case scenario

People are being warned that this will bring possible risk due to flying debris, damage to buildings and potential power cuts, affecting services such as mobile phone coverage as well as transport services, while there will also be a small chance of injuries as well risk of large waves and minor flooding in coastal areas.