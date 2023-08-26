Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain amid potential flooding
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for North West England with heavy rain expected.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 07:47 BST
Warning the North West to expect heavy showers between 1.42am and 8am on Saturday, the Met Office also said downpours could cause localised flooding and disruptions.
Residents are warned to expect spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, bus and train services to probably be affected with journeys taking longer, potential flooding of a few homes and businesses, and some likely interruptions to power supplies and other services.