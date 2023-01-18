Tony O’Neill, 57, of The Esplanade, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape of a female, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a charge of burglary in a dwelling with intent to rape.

The defendant will now face trial at the court and was conditionally bailed until his next hearing, after his appearance there yesterday (Tuesday January 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony O'Neill has denied a number of allegations at Preston Crown Court

He became a well known public figure in the town after founding the charity Men’s Shed Fleetwood in 2018, aimed at helping men who were depressed and lonely.

The charity was a response to a number of tragic occurrences in the town in which men had taken their own lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It moved to a base at the former Beehive Centre on Manor Road and, after renovations at the premises, went from strength to strength.

Speaking of the group’s work last year, the former taxi driver and pub landlord said that if Men’s Shed managed to save just one life, all the efforts setting it up would have been worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he left the charity last year and is no longer involved.

Aside from his work with Men’s Shed, he was also an independent councillor on Fleetwood Town Council after being elected to a seat in Rossall ward in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stepped down from the council last year.