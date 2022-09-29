Menopause workshop to launch in Preston as the true impact of sleep loss is revealed

New research from homeware retailer Dunelm shows that menopause symptoms are costing women in the North West average of three hours sleep per night.

It also found that over half (56 per cent) of menopausal women aged over 45 in the North West admit a lack of sleep negatively impacts their mood and leads to an inability to concentrate and recall details.

TV star Lisa Snowden is supporting the initiative

So what can be done to help?

In a bid to help both customers and colleagues improve their slumber, the retailer at the Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale is inviting members of the local community to attend an in-store MenopauZzz workshop on October 4, hosted by menopause experts Henpicked.

Help will be on hand to answer questions relating to the transition and offer advice on how to create the optimum sleep environment.

Amanda Cox, chief people officer and stores director at Dunelm said: “At Dunelm we appreciate menopause can be incredibly debilitating, with poor sleep a key side effect – that’s why we are offering specialist support to both customers and colleagues at this life milestone.

“Our MenopauZzz campaign provides workshops, educational resources and effective product recommendations and coincides with the launch of our new internal Menopause focus which includes menopause buddy training, a new menopause policy and manager guidance to make sure Dunelm is a place where everyone feels that they belong.”

How do women feel right now?

The recent findings additionally found that only 18 per cent of women in the North West are happy with the menopause help that’s currently available to them, outside of visiting their GP.

The results also revealed that only 29 per cent of women in the North West would turn to a male family member or friend if they were struggling with menopause, with the majority of those surveyed admitting they are most likely to turn to their doctor or female friend for support.

How to attend the workshop

To sign up for the workshop, visit the event page on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/414147776147