Getting Preston moving to the Bangra beats has become more than just a hobby for one woman in the city.

Jenny Patel with Gilly | submit

Jenny Patel has spent the past two years building up her Bollywood dancing classes.

From performing at festivals to getting beginners learning the moves.

Jenny reflects on what she's learned from getting her love of the movies into the sessions.

And on being an entrepreneur too, she does everything from the marketing to the dancing, to the choreography and all the business admin as well.

And she's a woman of many talents as while the latest episode of The Parched Pea podcast airs she'll be over in the States as she teaches at Camp America.

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston, Lancashire Post and Central Radio with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick.

It will be available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow with new episodes being released every other Wednesday between April and July - subscribe to the podcast on your listening platform of choice to always be first to hear of new episodes.

The podcast has been supported by Cosy Homes in Lancashire, who work to keep homes in Preston and beyond warm and energy efficient.