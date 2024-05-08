2 . Thelma

Thelma is a beautiful two-year-old domestic short hair. She is described as 'a very loving and playful cat that loves to be around her people most of the time'. Thelma is a fuss pot and loves nothing more than being the centre of attention, she is always there to greet you at the door. She is best suited to a quieter home with no other cats or dogs and where people are around often and children should be of secondary school age. T Photo: RSPCA Preston